John Egan, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge and Conor Hourihane are among those hoping to win their latest caps before next month’s visit to Stoke City, which could see United edge a step closer towards securing a top six finish.

Although John Fleck, Enda Stevens and Oli McBurnie have all returned to action in recent days, Heckingbottom’s belief that Bramall Lane’s selection crisis could be easing was shattered when Billy Sharp, United’s leading goal scorer and assist-maker this term, limped-out of last weekend’s win over Barnsley with a hamstring complaint.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Osula scored a hat-trick for Sheffield United in their development game against Colchester: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With only eight matches of the regular season remaining, Heckingbottom can ill-afford to lose any more of his most influential performers with Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick already unavailable.

But he has dismissed suggestions that United could put pressure on the likes of Stephen Kenny, the Republic of Ireland manager, and Rob Page, his counterpart at Wales, to overlook Egan, Hourihane, Davies and Norrington-Davies ahead of the meeting with City.

“I didn’t say anything to the international managers and I wouldn’t say anything to them,” Heckingbottom said. “No, not at all. How they use their players is up to them.

“Listen, I’d have loved to have been good enough to represent my country. So I’m delighted for these lads when they get called up. Anyway, as a rule, the international managers don’t take risks with the players unless it’s a tournament.”

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield united manager: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Nevertheless, United face an anxious wait before discovering who will be at Heckingbottom’s disposal for their meeting with City on April 2nd. Hourihane and Egan are both away with Ireland while Davies and Norrington-Davies have been selected by Wales. Berge is back in the Norway fold while Morgan Gibbs-White and Daniel Jebbison have been picked by England at under-age level.

Stevens completed 45 minutes of today’s under-23’s game against Colchester, which saw Denmark youth international Will Osula score four.

“We’ll be keeping an eye on what the lads are doing in their first games,” Heckingbottom said.