The Republic of Ireland international confessed he has yet to speak with his parent club’s head coach Steven Gerrard since ex-Liverpool captain was appointed as Dean Smith’s successor four months ago.

Hourihane told The Star earlier this term that he is resigned to leaving the Midlands when his contract expires at the end of the present campaign.

The 31-year-old reiterated his position after being named in Stephen Kenny’s squad for games against Belgium and Lithuania.

“I’ve been quite casual about what happens at the end of the season,” Hourihane said. “It’s the first time in my career, fortunately enough for me, that I’ve been out of contract.

“It’s important for me to keep playing well for Sheffield United, the same for Ireland. If I break into the team over these two games and get some minutes, we’ll see what happens over the summer.”

Hourihane’s influence at United has grown since Paul Heckingbottom, his former manager at Barnsley, took charge in November. The two men previously worked together at Barnsley, and helped orchestrate their former side’s downfall during last weekend’s South Yorkshire derby. That win, secured courtesy of goals from Sander Berge and Morgan Gibbs-White, saw United finish the latest round of Championship matches fifth in the table.

Conor Hourihane in action for Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I feel I’ve played well under him,” replied Hourihane, when asked about joining forces with Heckingbottom again. “We had a previous relationship at Barnsley and I’ve been in the team.”