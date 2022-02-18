Sheffield United: Boss teases fans with a glimpse into the future at Bramall Lane, as young strike duo progress

Osula, aged 18, has been informed the Scandinavians plan to integrate him into their youth programme following a series of impressive displays for Bramall Lane’s development squad.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who coached the under-23’s team before being appointed as Slavisa Jokanovic’s successor in November, worked extensively with Osula during his spell with the academy.

Suggesting that officials at the FA could also now begin monitoring the forward’s progress, Heckingbottom said: “Maybe getting the call alerts the English FA as well, you never know but it could happen.”

Speaking ahead of United’s Championship fixture against Swansea City tomorrow, Heckingbottom drew comparisons between Osula and fellow teenager Daniel Jebbison. After being recalled from a spell on loan with Burton Albion, Jebbison has been capped by England at youth level but is also being monitored by Canada - the country of his birth.

“We’re not putting any pressure on Daniel and it’s a similar message with Will,”continued Heckingbottom, who named Osula in his squad for last month’s FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers. “Will has had such a frustrating three years with various growth related issues. He’s missed so much football but we love him and think he’s a fantastic talent.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“They’re both strikers and they both have so much potential and ability to learn. He’s not developed at the same rate as Daniel, because we’ve not been able to get him out there on the grass. But that’s changing now, which is great.”