Sharp, United’s leading goalscorer this season, limped-off during the second-half after signalling to the bench that he was unable to continue.

Although Heckingbottom admitted it is “still too early to tell” the extent of the damage the 36-year-old sustained, United’s manager admitted he is “concerned” by the prospect of losing his talisman.

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, receives treatment during the win over Barnsley: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“Billy felt something,” Heckingbottom said. “So honestly I’m anxious. But on the positive side, he’s experienced enough to know his body and not to carry on with a muscle problem. We’ve got a scan booked for later in the week and we’ll see how that is.”

Sharp, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was in obvious discomfort as he received treatment on the pitch soon after Sander Berge’s strike had fired United in front against obstinate opponents. A second effort, this time from Morgan Gibbs-White, ensured Heckingbottom’s men finished the contest in fourth.

But if Sharp is unable to recover during the international break, it would represent a major blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Championship play-offs and challenging for a return to the Premier League. Particularly with fellow centre-forwards Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick already ruled-out for the remainder of the campaign.

“Hopefully we can use this period to get some people back,” said Heckingbottom, after welcoming back Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie from fitness issues. “That’s going to be important for us.”