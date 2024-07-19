Jaden Philogene. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s league rivals

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are in the market for some more signings. They have brought in the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they have been very busy this summer and more arrivals at Hillsborough are also likely. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City ace departs

Hull City have sold winger Jaden Philogene back to Aston Villa. The 21-year-old joined the Tigers last September and scored 12 goals for them.

He has now gone back to Villa Park on a permanent deal. The England youth international has said: “It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home.

“Unai (Emery) spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play. It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals. It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”

Hull missed out on the play-offs in the end and have since parted company with Liam Rosenior. Former Stuttgart and Hamburg man Tim Walter has come in as his replacement at the MKM Stadium.

Norwich City sign youngster

Norwich City have signed youngster Theo Adelusi. The 17-year-old has penned a professional deal with the Canaries.

He was last at Tottenham Hotspur and has now dropped into the second tier. The defender had a trial at Carrow Road in the last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR want winger

QPR are keen on a move for free agent winger Sarpreet Singh along with newly promoted Oxford United, according to a report by Football Insider. The New Zealand international has recently cut ties with Hansa Rostock following their relegation from Bundesliga.2.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Auckland, started his career at Wellington Pheonix in the A-League before spending three years in Germany with Bayern Munich.

Leeds United eye attacker

Leeds United are interested in a loan move for Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi along with Sheffield United, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Eagles could loan out the youngster over the coming weeks as they look to help him get some experience under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has spent time away from Selhurst Park in the past at Charlton Athletic and fired 15 goals during his time with the Addicks.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term after losing in the play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.