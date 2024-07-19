Sheffield United confirm final pre-season match

Sheffield United return to pre-season training: Chris Wilder in his new training gear | Sportimage

Sheffield United will travel to Huddersfield Town for their final pre-season match before the big kick off

Sheffield United’s final pre-season match of the season will see them make the short journey to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town.

The League One side will provide the opposition exactly a week before United face Preston in the opening game of the Championship season. The Blades take on the Terriers at the John Smiths Stadium on August 2, with a 7.45 kick off.

The match will round off the pre-season schedule which began last week with a win over York City and moves on to Chesterfield on Saturday. Chris Wilder’s side travel to face Harrogate Town on Tuesday night before going to Rotherham next Saturday.

There is often a match played at Bramall Lane before the season begins but this year the club had already asked for their first match of the season to be played away from home as they attempt to have the newly refurbished hotel on the site completed. It is expected to be ready in time for the visit of QPR the following week in the Blades’ first home league match.