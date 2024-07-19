Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Devis Vasquez will be hoping for a better loan spell this season than the one he had at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was plenty expected from the Colombian when he sealed a temporary move to Hillsborough from AC Milan last summer, however things didn’t quite go to plan as the Owls endured their worst start to a season ever, a fact that resulted in the man that signed him - Xisco Munoz - being relieved of his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old played 10 times in total for Wednesday, with his last outing against West Bromwich Albion also proving to be the final nail in Munoz’s coffin. His loan was terminated in January, and he went on to spend the second half of the 2023/24 campaign with Ascoli. They lost just three of the 10 games he played in, however they didn’t do enough to avoid relegation into the third tier of Italian football.

Now it has been confirmed that Milan have once again sent the South American out on loan for the 2024/25 season, wih Vasquez having joined Empoli following their successful relegation battle last time out, and he’ll be hoping to make his mark given that there is reportedly an option to purchase set at around €1m should the Italian club wish to exercise it.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have been a lot less busy in the loan market this summer compared to last time out, with the return of James Beadle being their only bit of temporary work so far - all other eight new signings have come on board on a permanent basis. It’s a change in recruitment style for the club in many ways, and one that is being welcomed by the fanbase.

Danny Röhl and his side fly out to Germany today to begin their second preseason camp, with a game against RB Salzburg on Saturday afternoon one of the first things on their overseas agenda.