Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Re-signed Sheffield Wednesday defender Di’Shon Bernard has spoken glowingly of his relationship with Owls boss Danny Röhl - and detailed ambitious plans for his extended time with the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United defender was confirmed to have committed his future to the club ahead of the squad’s trip to Germany and Austria this week - and will board the plane alongside his teammates to kickstart his preparations for the campaign ahead.

He’ll be greeted by no fewer than nine signings, only a few of which are unknown to him. Bernard played with fellow returnee James Beadle at S6 last season, while he has also previously played with Jamal Lowe (with Jamaica), Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea youth) and Charlie McNeill (Manchester United). Existing colleagues have expressed to the Jamaica international the marked impact the new boys have made on the standard of training in their young pre-season programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told club media: “I’ve seen the signings come in and I’ve spoken to a few of the boys, it sounds like the level has gone up so credit to the guys that have come in. It looks like they’ve hit the ground running. I obviously know a few of the guys that have come in; Jamz, Nathaniel, Charlie. They’ve all hit the ground running and are doing well, so hopefully that can be a big plus for us in the season coming.”

Bernard became the latest Wednesday addition to describe the impact Röhl had on his decision to step on board for the 2024/25 campaign - and laid bare his ambition to take the club back to the Premier League.

“Me and the gaffer have a really great relationship,” he said. “I know his talent and we both have the same goal, the same picture at the end of the tunnel which is to get to the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that together with Sheffield Wednesday and get back there.”