Di'Shon Bernard lays down exciting Sheffield Wednesday aim after level-raising transfer flurry
The former Manchester United defender was confirmed to have committed his future to the club ahead of the squad’s trip to Germany and Austria this week - and will board the plane alongside his teammates to kickstart his preparations for the campaign ahead.
He’ll be greeted by no fewer than nine signings, only a few of which are unknown to him. Bernard played with fellow returnee James Beadle at S6 last season, while he has also previously played with Jamal Lowe (with Jamaica), Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea youth) and Charlie McNeill (Manchester United). Existing colleagues have expressed to the Jamaica international the marked impact the new boys have made on the standard of training in their young pre-season programme.
He told club media: “I’ve seen the signings come in and I’ve spoken to a few of the boys, it sounds like the level has gone up so credit to the guys that have come in. It looks like they’ve hit the ground running. I obviously know a few of the guys that have come in; Jamz, Nathaniel, Charlie. They’ve all hit the ground running and are doing well, so hopefully that can be a big plus for us in the season coming.”
Bernard became the latest Wednesday addition to describe the impact Röhl had on his decision to step on board for the 2024/25 campaign - and laid bare his ambition to take the club back to the Premier League.
“Me and the gaffer have a really great relationship,” he said. “I know his talent and we both have the same goal, the same picture at the end of the tunnel which is to get to the Premier League. Hopefully we can do that together with Sheffield Wednesday and get back there.”