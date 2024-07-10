Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's rivals lose 'excellent' ace as Millwall and Preston land targets
Sheffield United are being patient with their recruitment so far this summer. Chris Wilder is in the hunt for some new signings to bolster his ranks.
The Blades slipped out of the Premier League last season. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday managed to stay up in the second tier under Danny Rohl and have since been busy bringing in some fresh faces.
Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...
Hull City bring back striker
Hull City have recalled striker Oscar Estupinan from his loan at Bahia. The Colombia international scored eight goals for the Brazilian side but is now back at the MKM Stadium.
The new Tigers’ boss Tim Walter is keen to take a look at him during their pre-season training trip to Turkey. He still has a year left on his contract with the East Yorkshire outfit.
Sheffield United face Hull away on Friday 13th September. It was scheduled for the Saturday but has since been moved due to Sky Sports.
Millwall sign defender
Millwall have signed defender Japhet Tanganga on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan with the Lions.
They have now lured him back to The Den full-time under Neil Harris. The 25-year-old is suspended for their first three games after picking up a red card on the final day last term.
QPR winger leaves
QPR winger Chris Willock has left them following the end of his contract. The winger has now officially become a free agent. The 26-year-old, who has been at Arsenal in the past, scored 20 goals in 144 games for the Hoops in all competitions. The R’s CEO Christian Nourry has said: “On behalf of the football club I want to thank Chrissy for his contributions during his time with us.
“It is no secret that, as a club, we would have liked to have found a way to continue the adventure with him. After several months of talks, Chris has decided to go in another direction.
“Whilst we are disappointed not to see him continuing with us, it is important that we have players in the building who we know are all-in on being a QPR player, committed to the club’s game model and the work that Marti and Xavi and the rest of the coaching staff are undertaking.
“Most importantly, we need individuals who are as convinced and excited about the project that the club is now building as we are, whilst respecting budgetary constraints. We wish Chris well for the future and thank him for four years of excellent service.”
Preston land midfielder
Preston North End have snapped up midfielder Stefán Teitur Thórdarson from Silkeborg. He is an Iceland international with 21 caps under his belt. He has said: “I think the Championship suits me really well with my size and my abilities. It’s the perfect league for me.
“I think the level here is really good – something I really wanted to see where I am at. I think I can bring a lot to the team and hopefully we can do great things.”
