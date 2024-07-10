Sheffield Wednesday announce latest signing as transfer tornado continues
The flurry of early season transfers at Sheffield Wednesday has continued apace, with recently departed Manchester United talent Charlie McNeill becoming the eighth new addition to Danny Röhl’s squad ahead of their ambitious 2024/25 campaign.
The 20-year-old forward, who left Old Trafford at the turn of the month to become a free agent, was of interest to clubs in Serie A and the MLS but saw Wednesday as his preference after spending time training with the Owls at Middlewood Road in recent months. The Star reported on Tuesday evening that the former England youth international had completed a medical in Leeds earlier that day before joining up with his new teammates and completing his switch at their training camp at St George’s Park.
Like Jamal Lowe, McNeill comes in as an out-and-out striker option, though he can play across the front three. It’s understood he is not seen as an alternative to target Ike Ugbo, who the club remain in talks to sign from French club Troyes. The signing is the latest Wednesday move made in what has been a whirlwind kick-off to the summer. The Star understands there is yet more incoming business to be done at S6 as Röhl seeks to pull a squad together that he feels can challenge towards the top end of the division.
A talented youngster who was credited with 650 goals at youth level, McNeill was the subject of a deal worth £750,000 four years ago when Manchester United stole him away from cross-city rivals Manchester City. He made his United debut in a Europa League clash with Real Sociedad and has EFL experience courtesy of loans at Newport County and Stevenage.