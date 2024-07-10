Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What you need to know about Charlie McNeill as Sheffield Wednesday secure the former Manchester United starlet.

Sheffield Wednesday have closed in on yet another summer signing as Danny Rohl continues to build his squad for the new season. The Owls may only have dodged relegation on the final day of last season, but they have no intention of returning to such a situation, intent to build on the momentum established during the back end of the campaign.

Yan Valery, Ben Hamer, Svante Ingelsson, Jamal Lowe and Max Lowe have all been snapped up within the opening weeks of the summer transfer window, and there will almost certainly be more new arrivals. Former Manchester United youngsteer Charlie McNeill is one of those players. We run you through what you need to know about McNeill below.

Who is Charlie McNeill?

Charlie McNeill is a 20-year-old forward who started his career with Manchester United. He later joined Manchester City’s academy before returning to Old Trafford and penning his first professional deal with the Old Trafford club.

A former England under-16s international, McNeill made 20 league appearances for Newport County during a loan spell in 2023, scoring twice, before joining Stevenage for the 2023/24 season. He only made three league appearances there, scoring once. His contract with United expired at the end of June.

Wednesday signing

McNeill was of interest to clubs in Serie A and the MLS but saw Wednesday as his preference after spending time training with the Owls at Middlewood Road in recent months. The Star reported on Tuesday evening that the former England youth international had completed a medical in Leeds earlier that day before joining up with his new teammates and completing his switch at their training camp at St George’s Park. Like Jamal Lowe, McNeill comes in as an out-and-out striker option, though he can play across the front three.

What does it mean for Ike Ugbo?

It’s understood he is not seen as an alternative to target Ike Ugbo, who the club remain in talks to sign from French club Troyes.

What McNeill said of his Man Utd exit

McNeill said of his exit from United: “My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best four years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut as an 18-year-old which was my dream come true.