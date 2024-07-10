New team joins race for Sheffield United-linked midfielder
Sheffield United-linked midfielder Alan Browne is now the surprise subject of interest from Turkey.
The Blades had been one the teams reportedly watching developments as Preston revealed that the Republic of Ireland international would be leaving the club this summer.
Coventry City had also been named as another Championship side keeping an eye on Browne, who had spent 10 years at Deepdale, while on Tuesday Sunderland were also added to that list, with their new boss Regis Le Bris admitting that the Black Cats were to go against their previous policy by bringing some experience into their young squad.
Now, according to reports, the 29-year-old is wanted in Turkey, with newly-promoted Super Lig side Göztepe now linked with a move for Browne.
The Irish Mirror report that Browne ‘has been recommended’ to Göztepe, who take on Charlton this Saturday and Luton Town next week as part of their pre-season plans.
Göztepe are back in the Turkish top flight after a 22-year gap, which saw them drop out of league football completely in 2007, primarily due to financial reasons.
United have so far made just one signing this summer, with Jamie Shackleton coming in as a free transfer from Leeds United, while a proposed takeover continues to go on behind the scenes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.