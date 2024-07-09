Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exclusive: Sheffield United hoping to lure former Coventry City fan favourite Callum O’Hare to Bramall Lane after Sky Blues exit

Sheffield United are keen on luring forward Callum O’Hare to Bramall Lane this summer after his departure from Coventry City, The Star understands. O’Hare, 26, is a free agent after his five-year stay with the Sky Blues came to an end at the end of last season.

O’Hare was a fan favourite in the Midlands and scored one of City’s goals in their epic FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, which saw Mark Robins’ side denied a dramatic winner by a marginal VAR decision against the eventual champions. O’Hare, a close friend of former Coventry teammate and current Blades star Gus Hamer, announced his decision to leave City at the expiry of his deal earlier this summer, with Robins admitting the player wanted to assess his options.

“Thank you for everything,” O’Hare said in a farewell message to Coventry fans on his social media page. “Taking me in as soon as I came through the door and giving me some of the best moments and memories of my life. Thank you for the special connection we created together and singing my song every single game. And most importantly thank you for being you. #PUSB.”

O’Hare has been linked with sides including West Ham and Leicester City so far this summer, with United’s Championship rivals Burnley also reportedly weighing up a move. It’s understood that O’Hare would be keen on a move to Bramall Lane ahead of their push for an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Boss Chris Wilder had hoped to make a quick start in the transfer window ahead of the new season but that progress has been delayed by the ongoing takeover process at Bramall Lane. The Blades play their first game in pre-season this weekend, away at York City, with their first Championship game at Preston North End taking place less than four weeks later.

