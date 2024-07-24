Blackburn Rovers’ John Eustace. | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for the new season

Sheffield United have been busy on the transfer front over the past couple of weeks. They have brought in Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare.

Sheffield Wednesday have been active all summer and have snapped up Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Nathaniel Chalobah, among others. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship right now...

Derby County land midfielder

Derby County have completed the loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh. The 19-year-old will spend the whole campaign with the Rams following their promotion from League One.

The player has told their website: “This is a big club with a big history as well. I felt like this was the best place to kick-start my career. He (Paul Warne) is a good gaffer. From the first time I spoke to him, he just made me feel welcome and he spoke to my family. I thought this is the place to be.

“I told my agent straight away that this is a club I wanted to join, and he made me feel really welcome here. I played a couple of games last season and was on the bench a bit too. But that can get a bit frustrating, so I thought I should go out and get some games. So, I’m really happy to be here.”

Oxford United extend contract

Oxford United have secured a new contract for midfielder Tyler Goodrham. The 20-year-old, who has risen up through their academy, helped them win the third tier play-offs in the last campaign under Des Buckingham.

He has said: “This (contract) means so much to me and I’m absolutely buzzing to sign this contract. Last season was so special to achieve success with this group and these fans, and I want to continue to go out there every week and fight to do more. This was a no-brainer for me as we know where the club is going, and I aspire to help Oxford reach their ambitions in this division.”

Buckingham added: “Tyler is such a positive person and player, and it is fantastic that he has signed a new contract. He had his breakout season last year and contributed extremely well to our attacking style of play while also being able to demonstrate his all-round ability on the biggest stage.”

Blackburn Rovers close in on striker

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Japanese striker Yuki Ohashi from Sanfrecce Hiroshim, according to the Lancashire Telegraph. The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals for the J-League in this current campaign.

John Eustace’s side are yet to make a signing in this window and are being patient with their recruitment. They face a battle to keep hold of key man Sammie Szmodics amid inevitable attention from top flight teams.

