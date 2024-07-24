Leaked social media image appears to reveal Sheffield Wednesday transfer saga conclusion
and live on Freeview channel 276
An image leaked on social media appears to have drawn a line under one lingering Sheffield Wednesday transfer tale as Owls preparations for the season continue in Germany.
Ian Poveda made 10 appearances on loan with Wednesday last season having arrived in a deadline day loan switch from Leeds United. The now 24-year-old made an impact in his Owls half-season but saw his time with the club decimated by hamstring issues.
Speaking earlier this week, Wednesday manager Danny Röhl made clear the club were not close to an agreement with the Colombia international despite having entered formal talks some weeks ago. Poveda left Elland Road at the end of his contract at the turn of the month and his status as a free agent meant he was always likely to attract a great deal of interest this summer. Röhl cited issues at the ‘player and agent’ end of negotiations in explaining why a deal had not drawn close.
Reports that Poveda was of interest to Sunderland intensified this week and now an image posted on social media appears to have all-but confirmed his switch to the North East club - should it prove to be genuine. Posted on Wednesday morning, images appear to show Poveda posing for unveiling photographs outside Sunderland’s Academy of Light training ground, dressed in a Sunderland shirt and holding a red and white scarf.
“On the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side,” Röhl said on Poveda’s Wednesday situation earlier this week. “There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together.”
Wednesday have moved to bring in nine players in a busy transfer window so far, including attacking figures Jamal Lowe, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill.