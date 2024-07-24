Chris Wilder makes Sheffield United request as clamour for transfers intensifies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have brought in four new signings this summer and another is imminent but there needs to be more coming through the door

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has told fans and everyone associated with the club that patience will be needed as the Blades attempt to rebuild their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

So far, four new players have made the move to Bramall Lane - Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare - while the arrival of Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United is expected soon.

Given the sheer number of gaps that need filling after a summer exodus of talented and experienced players, it will have been hoped that more arrivals would be through the door by this stage, not least to help shake off any lingering stench of last season’s horror show in the Premier League.

However, while Wilder would of course, wish to have his squad complete and ready to go as soon as possible, he recognises that the process takes time.

When asked, following Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly win over Harrogate Town, if he was happy with how things are at present, he couldn’t reply in the affirmative, but admitted he is prepared to wait to ensure he gets the right players for his squad.

“I'm not [happy], because I don't think any manager ever is, but we work away as we do, we have to be patient in getting the right ones from an attitude point of view, financially we have to be patient as well but we have got some good targets that we are after that hopefully we can secure and if we have to wait a little bit longer then we will do that to make sure they are the right ones to come through the door.”

While the quest for more bodies remains, the addition of the likes of Moore and O’Hare have impressed supporters and as Wilder admits, given the squad a boost too.

“We have a lot of work to do on the training ground in terms of the shape and the integration of the players on the training ground but they've definitely given us a boost and a lift - Kieffer (Moore) and Sam McCallum I thought was excellent today and Callum (O'Hare) and even Andre Dozzell who has just come in for a few days, he was excellent as well.