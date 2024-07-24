Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, thinks that their game against Werder Bremen will be a ‘good test’ for the Owls.

Wednesday’s penultimate preseason fixture will take place on Friday afternoon at Parkstadion in Austria as Danny Röhl’s side cross the German border once again, and will be another tough task on the back of last week’s game against RB Salzburg.

Both sides are former Bundesliga champions in their respective nations, and the Owls will have their work cut out when they travel to Zell Am Ziller after a week of hard work on the training ground in Germany. Bannan thinks it’s an important step, but is looking forward to the real deal next month.

“It’s another good team,” Bannan told the club’s official website. “Werder Bremen finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season so it’s a good standard and a good test... We’re getting to the business end of pre-season, and we need to get better and better. It’s four rounds of 30 minutes so hopefully all the lads will move up from 45 minutes to 60 minutes against strong opponents.

“We have one more game after that against CD Leganes before the big one that really matters against Plymouth… A packed Hillsborough, live Sky cameras, new players - and I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, the Owls skipper also said of their recent sessions, “We’ve stepped it up throughout the week, the tempo and the intensity is sky high and no one can fall away from that standard otherwise fitness levels will drop.