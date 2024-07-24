Midfielder who Sheffield Wednesday considered may join Owls' Championship rivals
The 26-year-old spent time training with the Owls last season and remained on their radar after leaving, however he hasn’t been back since then and it had become apparent that Wednesday would be looking elsewhere as Danny Röhl considers options to bolster his ranks.
Ejaria, then, remains clubless following his exit from Reading 2023, and he’ll be hoping to get a deal sorted for himself as soon as possible so that he can try and get things back on track after a difficult couple of years.
With that in mind it has been reported that the former Liverpool youngster has spent some time training with Wednesday’s League One rivals, Oxford United, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and it’s thought that a decision will be made imminently on whether he’ll remain at the club for a little while longer.
Oxford’s head coach Des Buckingham, confirmed his presence recently by saying, “He came in at the start of the week and trained with us, and we said that we’d have a look. We’re a little light in the wide areas at the moment. We said we’d have a look in the games and go from there, and that’s as far as we’ve got at the moment.”
Wednesday have made nine signings this summer as Röhl looks to work quickly in the transfer market, and they’re expected to get even more through the door in the coming weeks.
