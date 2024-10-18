Sheffield United and Leeds United to pay emotional pre-match tribute to George Baldock
Sheffield United and Leeds United have confirmed that a tribute to Blades hero George Baldock will take place at tonight’s match between the two sides at Elland Road.
This will be the first match the Blades have played since Baldock, 31, was found unresponsive in the swimming pool at his home in Athens last Wednesday.
The news sent shockwaves across football, with his international team mates from Greece expressing a heartbreaking tribute to the player during their matches against England and the Republic of Ireland last week.
Baldock is one of the most popular players of his generation at Bramall Lane and his passing was keenly felt in Sheffield, where a shrine of flowers and messages currently takes up part of the car park at United’s stadium.
Tonight, ahead of the Blades match against Leeds, a minute’s silence will take place in Baldock’s memory and representatives from both teams will place flowers on the pitch at Elland Road. Both teams will also wear black armbands as a mark of respect for the legendary defender.
While it is sure to be an incredibly emotional occasion, Blades boss Chris Wilder said everyone at the club was looking forward to getting back onto the pitch.
“Yeah, they want to play football,” he added. “They want to train and get back. It was a difficult day, the day after, especially for the boys that knew George but we got through it, gradually we are getting to where we are. It's not the biggest event in the world on Friday night but it is important that we represent ourselves individually and as a team in the right manner and as a football club as well and I'm sure Leeds United will do the same.
“Getting back to playing football is what we are paid to do and what we want to do and representing our club is always a proud moment and we need to do that on Friday and right the way through.”
