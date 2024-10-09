Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United rocked by tragic passing of former favourite George Baldock at just 31

Sheffield United supporters have been rocked tonight by the shocking death of former favourite George Baldock, at the age of just 31. The former Blades defender left United and moved to Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer and was found dead in his swimming pool this evening, as reported in the Greek media.

Baldock, formerly of MK Dons before moving to United, was a senior Greek international and a hugely popular figure during his time at Bramall Lane, where he helped the Blades twice win promotion to the Premier League and was a key member of the side that finished ninth in the top-flight. He also won his first caps for Greece whilst at United, after qualifying for them through a grandparent.

A statement from the Greek Super League on Twitter this evening read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Police in Athens are conducting an investigation, with early reports from Greece that Baldock was found in the swimming pool of his villa. He was not included in the Greece squad for Thursday’s Nations League game against England and won 12 caps for his country.

Prince Abdullah, the United owner, sent his condolences via social media, posting: “Devastating news, Speechless ... My condolences to his family and to all of us who loved him.” A statement from United later read: “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock.

“The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

Former Blades teammate Zak Brunt posted online: “Absolutely gutting hearing the news tonight. An unbelievable guy who helped me when he didn’t have to. The best pro to idolise and a better person. My thoughts and love are with his family. RIP Starman ⭐️❤️.”