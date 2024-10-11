Watch: Fans pay respects to ‘adored’ Sheffield United hero at Bramall Lane after tragic death
George Baldock’s death was announced on Wednesday evening (October 9) in a statement released by the Greek Super League.
His family revealed in an emotional statement yesterday (October 10) that the former Blades defender had “tragically drowned” while swimming in his pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens. Greek police earlier confirmed there was no evidence that criminal activity contributed to his death.
The 31-year-old left United and moved to Greek giants Panathinaikos in the summer.
His family described him as “the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person”.
“Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands,” they added.
A shrine has been created outside the Cherry Street entrance to the Bramall Lane stadium where fans have been seen paying their respects, and leaving floral tributes and balloons.
