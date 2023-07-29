All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Sheffield United and their Premier League rivals.

Sheffield United are back in action on Saturday when they take on Derby County.

The Blades are getting closer and closer to full match fitness, and indeed the start of the new Premier League season. Paul Heckingbottom will want to see his men hit the ground running in the Premier League, and transfer business will be key to that. The Blades will want to get more incomings wrapped up ahead of the new season, or perhaps more importantly, ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding United and their Premier League rivals.

Tuanzebe claims

Sheffield United are said to be in talks with former Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are in talks with Tuanzebe, who was released by United this summer. It has been claimed that the former England under-21 may already be having a medical ahead of his free transfer to Bramall Lane. Tuanzebe made 19 league appearances for United, while he made just four league appearance during a loan spell with Stoke City last term.

The defender will arrive in the Steel City with a lot to prove having failed to live up to his potential so far.

Olise deal ‘close’

Chelsea are said to be closing in on a move for Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport of the possible transfer: “There is genuine interest. Crystal Palace don’t want to sell, but Olise is very close to agreeing terms with Chelsea.