Paul Heckingbottom is crossing his fingers for good news on John Fleck’s injury after revealing the Scottish midfielder was withdrawn against Girona this afternoon after taking a whack to the leg he fractured last season.

Fleck limped out of United’s friendly at Manchester City’s training ground before the 20th minute after taking a heavy blow to his leg from Yangel Herrera. After initially trying to continue, Fleck went down again and was immediately withdrawn for further medical treatment.

Fleck missed large chunks of the Blades’ promotion season after initially suffering a fractured leg, and then aggravating the injury after he was thought to have fully recovered. With the start of the new Premier League season only just over two weeks away, it is another midfield injury concern for Heckingbottom and his coaching staff after Ollie Norwood required 10 stitches in a facial wound the previous evening at Rotherham United.

“I don’t know,” Heckingbottom said when asked about the extent of Fleck’s injury, “but Flecky wouldn’t have come off if it wasn’t serious. It was a kick, which are generally okay and you accept that. But it’s on the leg he fractured last year. So hopefully, fingers crossed, that it’s not too bad.”

United went down 2-0 to the La Liga side at City’s plush complex, with Savio and Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre on target. United made a raft of changes after 75 minutes, with a number of U23 and academy players getting valuable experience, and Heckingbottom said: “There were some good bits.

“We’re splitting the squad so, for some of our players, it was a real good test. In terms of organisation and how we stuck at it, against a really technical team, it was good. They finished mid-table in La Liga last season so it was a good stretch, and some bits we’re pleased with. And some bits we need to be better. We wanted to be disciplined but still be aggressive and play on the front foot and maintain a high energy and tempo, and our chances came from when we regained it high.