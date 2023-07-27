In the words of an ‘80s pop song, young guns go for it!

Right there could be the theme of Sheffield United’s season.

For all the realistic concern about whether the Blades can stay in the Premier League, they are packed with pace and potential at the business end of the pitch.

The pace is a given, the potential will have to be proved - but if just some of it comes to fruition the Blades could spring some very pleasant surprises.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Daniel Jebbison (19), Rhian Brewster (23), Will Osula (19) and now Beni Traore (20) - four players competing to give United’s attack some youthful thrust.

Make that five assuming Iliman Ndiaye (23) stays and what a boost that would be.

On the other hand, has a top flight team ever had a greener or more inexperienced attack?

Another reason why I’d have retained the wiles of Billy Sharp for one final season, to work with these young strikers and push them, not least by lurking on the bench.

But on the flip side of it, there’s a real freshness to this array of forwards and a nice balance with the style of the senior one, Oli McBurnie.

Know-how is lacking, for sure, but maybe ability allied to a touch of fearless naivety can make up for it?

Although there’s not much - yet - in the record books to back this up, we know these lads can play.

Jebbison has shown that in flashes in both the top divisions, Traore is an exciting addition who sizzled in Sweden, Osula did well on loan at Derby last season and, with Brewster, there’s a feeling he can finally catch fire if his injury problems are behind him.

Much has been made, including here, of the fact that the base of the Blades squad is on the ageing side, but there’s an encouraging mix as well.

Maybe there’s merit, too, in that the young guns will come as an unknown quantity to top flight defenders.

There is little by reputation to frighten them, but that might just work to advantage.

Ultimately, the test will be how many goals they can deliver between them.

But you sense manager Paul Heckingbottom will give as free a rein as possible.

He won’t change his or his team’s fundamental instinct to go forward and attack.