Sheffield United ace agrees Marseille move as he edges closer to exit

Sheffield United are in line for a blow ahead of the new Premier League season

Marseille have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United. The attacker is poised to head out the exit door at Bramall Lane following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, a move to see him switch to the Vélodrome is edging closer. The player will arrive in France for medical tests ahead of putting pen-to-paper on a contract until the summer of 2028.

Sheffield United signed the forward back in 2019 from Boreham Wood in the National League and he was initially loaned out to non-league side Hyde United to get some experience. He has since become one of Paul Heckingbottom’s most prized assets.

Ndiaye, who was born in Rouen in France, has made 88 appearances in all competitions for the Blades and has scored 22 goals, 15 of which came in the last campaign to help the Yorkshire outfit gain promotion from the Championship along with Burnley and Luton Town. However, he has now seemingly played his last game for the club which is a big blow ahead of next term.

Marseille have been busy on the transfer front over recent times and are now set to make Ndiaye their latest marque addition. The Sheffield United star will join Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaila Sarr with the Ligue 1 team, assuming his medical goes fine.