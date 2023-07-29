News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
United manager reacts to Tuanzebe transfer talk after medical reports
United player ratings as Ndiaye shines again v Derby
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
Breaking

Sheffield United manager responds to Axel Tuanzebe transfer talk after “medical” reports

Blades linked with ex-Man U starlet

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Jul 2023, 18:30 BST

Paul Heckingbottom has responded to transfer talk suggesting Axel Tuanzebe, the former Manchester United youngster, is close to becoming Sheffield United's latest summer signing.

United player ratings as Ndiaye shines again v Derby

Most Popular

The 25-year-old is a free agent after leaving Old Trafford this summer, having previously spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Stoke City. United are known to be in the market for defensive reinforcements but primarily on the left, where Jack Robinson is currently their only senior left-sided centre-half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuanzebe is right footed and played on that side of defence on loan at Stoke last season, where he struggled with injuries and only made a handful of appearances. Reports this weekend suggested that Tuanzebe was undergoing a medical at United and while Heckingbottom suggested that talk of the deal being that advanced was premature, he did confirm that Tuanzebe was a player United's recruitment team have looked at this summer as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing at Premier League level.

Of course we're looking, he's a free transfer," Heckingbottom said after United's latest pre-season friendly at Pride Park, which saw his side run out 3-1 winners. "We know every free transfer on the planet."

On reports of a medical today, Heckingbottom said: “First I know”. Asked about a medical or an agreement being close, the United manager responded: “No.”

United ‘possibly’ close to new faces as coach drops transfer hint

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tuanzebe's various injury struggles mean he is yet to play 100 senior games in his career, but his free agent status - and experience at both Premier League and Champions League, including a memorable victory over Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of PSG - has piqued United's interest as they search for reinforcements that suit their transfer profile - and budget - ahead of September 1's transfer deadline.

Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom