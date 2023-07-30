Angry George Baldock revealed the “red mist” descended after a bad tackle in Sheffield United’s ‘friendly’ victory over Derby County yesterday - which could have been a lot worse.

An at-times niggly friendly threatened to boil over in the second half when Baldock took real exception to a tackle, believed to be from Derby’s Max Bird, that caught the Greece international halfway up the leg. Baldock had to be calmed down after the melee but exacted the perfect revenge by scoring not long after, smashing into the top corner on his left foot for United’s second of their three goals at Pride Park.

Describing United’s 3-1 win as a “really good run out”, Baldock added: “Obviously there were bits to improve on and bits we weren’t too happy with but we created chances and the most pleasing thing is 90 minutes. Everyone seems to come through unscathed and we can build on that now.

“I believe results matter in pre-season, because it breeds a winning mentality, but I can see from the gaffer’s point of view, that sometimes things are more important in pre-season. Stuart McCall alluded to it in the dressing room, saying he never felt totally fit as a player until he played a few 90 minutes. Hopefully I get another one next week, and kick on from there.”

With two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season, Baldock was understandably not happy about a challenge he felt could have threatened his participation in August 12’s season-opener against Crystal Palace.

“I wasn’t too happy with the tackle,” he added. “Where my leg was planted, if it was a little bit more forceful it could have done some serious damage. It was halfway up the leg and I just saw red mist, to be honest.

“I’ve been told that the player involved isn’t like that and he apologised, and I accept that it was maybe an accident or a late tackle.”

