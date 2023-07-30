Sheffield United are busy preparing for the start of the new Premier League season. The Blades were promotion from the Championship last term along with Burnley and Luton Town.

Their first game of the new campaign is against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Saturday 12th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding some of their league rivals...

Man Utd agree fee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund as they look to bolster their attacking options, despite rival interest from PSG. According to Sky Sports, the deal in principle is worth £64million, with an additional £8million in add-ons. The 20-year-old, who is a Denmark international with six caps under his belt, joined his current club in August last year and has since scored 10 goals in 34 games in all competitions.

Newcastle United eager to keep ace

Newcastle United have no intention of letting key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes depart. The Brazil international has been a big player for the Toon Army since joining them from Lyon in January 2022. Eddie Howe has said, as per reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: “We’d love Bruno to extend his stay here for a long time. I’m not party to those talks every day, and there are talks ongoing — Bruno knows how we feel about him and I know he’s very happy here. We hope there is a solution to be found”.

Burnley want winger