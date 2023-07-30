News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
United manager reacts to Tuanzebe transfer talk after medical reports
United player ratings as Ndiaye shines again v Derby
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Benie Traore state of play as Sheffield United hope for visa progress over new boy

Sheffield United hope to have secured a breakthrough in the visa process for new signing Benie Traore, who has been unable to train with his new teammates despite officially signing for the Premier League side 12 days ago.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

United paid Swedish side Hacken an undisclosed fee to land Traore’s services, with the Ivorian forward flying to Portugal to briefly meet his new teammates and manager Paul Heckingbottom before returning to Sweden and prepare for the move to England.

Delays obtaining the documentation to work in England have delayed his debut for the Blades, with Heckingbottom and his coaching staff initially hoping to get their hands on the 20-year-old as soon as possible to begin getting him up to speed with life at United - and in English football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

United now hope there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 friendly victory over Derby County at Pride Park, which saw Traore miss out again, Heckingbottom admitted: “I could be 100 per cent off on this but Tom Little has been in touch with Benie and he says he should have his passport today. If that’s the case, and he has, we will get him on a flight [on Sunday].

“He had some video when he came over to Portugal and we were hoping it would just be a couple of days before we got working with him. If it wasn’t a case of him handing over his passport for his visa, we could have had him here.

United manager reacts to Tuanzebe transfer talk after medical reports

“We wanted to get him over when he signed in Portugal, to make a fuss of him and meet everyone. Otherwise he would have signed however long ago and still not met his teammates and the rest of the staff. That was important but it meant he had to fly back and hand his passport in. And we have been waiting for that.”