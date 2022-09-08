After winning five and drawing two of their opening eight matches, United are preparing for this weekend’s game against Rotherham on top of the table; a point ahead of Norwich City, who face Burnley tomorrow night.

Heckingbottom was appointed in November, when Jokanovic departed after less than six months in charge amid a series of underwhelming results and disagreements with Bramall Lane’s hierarchy - most of which stemmed from the club’s failure to strengthen until the closing stages of the window.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After hearing his predecessor pointedly refer to “promises” rather than purchases or loan signings at the beginning of his reign, Heckingbottom, who eventually steered United into the play-off semi-finals, moved quickly when the summer market reopened.

As well as borrowing four players, including Reda Khadra and Tommy Doyle, the 44-year-old also helped negotiate a deal for Anel Ahmedhodzic after recruitment experts Paul Mitchell and Jared Dublin identified the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as a potential signing.

But most importantly, he was also able to retain the services of midfielder Sander Berge amid interest from clubs both at home and overseas.

Sheffield United are on top of the Championship table

“It’s good, it’s a relief,” Heckingbottom said, referring to United’s results since returning to action. “Doing some business early has helped us win some games. But it would have been harsh to see it undone by someone else’s lack of planning.”

Berge scored for the third time in his last nine appearances during United’s victory over Hull City, which saw them regain first place in the division. Like Oli McBurnie, who was also on target at the MKM Stadium, he is expected to feature when Paul Warne’s side make the short journey across South Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon.

But United will be without defender Max Lowe, who is receiving treatment for a hamstring injury. Heckingbottom is expected to reveal the extent of the damage Lowe suffered during the meeting with City when he faces the media at the Randox Health Academy today.