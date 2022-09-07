The Norway international, whose contract contains a release clause set at £35m, was the subject of interest from Club Brugge before the English market closed for business nearly a week ago while a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, also made tentative enquiries about signing him on loan.

Although United manager Paul Heckingbottom did not anticipate Brugge would attempt to lure United back to the negotiating table after the deadline for Champions League registrations passed, he will breathe a sigh of relief that Berge’s situation is no longer expected to dominate the agenda when he meets journalists.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull: Nigel French/PA Wire

“It’s not enjoyable, but it’s part and parcel of the job,” Heckingbottom acknowledged recently.

Teams in Turkey and the Czech Republic have until tomorrow to add to their squads while those from Greece can wait until September 22nd. Olympiakos, the reigning Super League champions, are known to have made an approach for Max Lowe earlier this summer but the defender is now receiving treatment for a hamstring injury sustained during United’s win over Hull City.

That result, sealed when Berge doubled their advantage following Oli McBurnie’s opener, means Heckingbottom’s side are preparing to face Rotherham on Saturday afternoon at the top of the Championship table.

United’s South Yorkshire neighbours are 13th, having gained promotion from League One last season.