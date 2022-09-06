With wing-back Max Lowe now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury, Paul Heckingbottom appears almost certain to select both Basham and the former Malmo centre-half for Saturday’s game against Rotherham - a match his team could, with second-placed Norwich City facing Burnley the night before, be required to win in order to regain its place at the top of the Championship table.

Although United possess myriad options going forward, the sight of Lowe limping-out of last weekend’s win over Hull City exposed one of the few vulnerabilities in a squad which is preparing to face Paul Warne’s side having won four and drawn two of its previous six outings.

Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark are also receiving treatment for fitness issues, Heckingbottom was already running short of defender’s before Lowe pulled up at the MKM Stadium.

“No one, other than Max, is more disappointed than me,” the United manager lamented afterwards. “He’ll work hard and he’ll be back. He was playing so well, and that’s what makes it tougher for us.”

It was revealing that Heckingbottom’s response, when it became apparent that Lowe could not continue, was to introduce Basham and move Ahmedhodzic across to the left of United’s three man rearguard - a switch which allowed Rhys Norrington-Davies to fill the void created by the 25-year-old’s departure. The ploy worked well, with Ahmedhodzic still able to make regular forays deep into opposition territory while Basham probed the other flank.

Chris Basham came on for Sheffield United during their win over Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Clark, one of a flurry of loan signings United made before the recent transfer deadline, is working “back on the grass” according to Heckingbottom, which suggests he is not far away from making a return to action after missing six matches. The Republic of Ireland international, borrowed from Newcastle, deputised for Ahmedhodzic when United began their campaign with a visit to Watford. But on the evidence of his performance at Vicarage Road, Clark is uncomfortable when deployed on the right. And after spending nearly a month on the treatment table, Heckingbottom would prefer to ease him back into action.

“Ciaran is doing work now,” Heckingbottom said recently. “He’s getting there, that’s for sure, making good progress.”

Like Lowe, Norrington-Davies is naturally left-footed and has spent much of his senior career with United operating at wing-back. Stevens, Robinson and Ben Osborn, who also sat out the trip to East Yorkshire, are also stronger on their left, which leaves Heckingbottom in a quandary.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe has damaged a hamstring: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However, speaking before the meeting with City, he insisted United have the strength in depth to cope. A formational change could also be considered.

“It’s never a one to eleven game, it’s a squad game,” Heckingbottom reminded. “You get through things, you have to, there’s no point in moaning. We have people who can adapt and play different roles, which is a good attribute to possess for them and for us.”