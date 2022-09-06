Sheffield United: How Paul Heckingbottom could react to Max Lowe blow ahead of Rotherham clash
Towards the end of last month, when Chris Basham predicted he could end up playing alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic in Sheffield United’s eleven rather than attempting to displace the Bosnian from it, his words proved remarkably prescient.
Read More
With wing-back Max Lowe now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury, Paul Heckingbottom appears almost certain to select both Basham and the former Malmo centre-half for Saturday’s game against Rotherham - a match his team could, with second-placed Norwich City facing Burnley the night before, be required to win in order to regain its place at the top of the Championship table.
Although United possess myriad options going forward, the sight of Lowe limping-out of last weekend’s win over Hull City exposed one of the few vulnerabilities in a squad which is preparing to face Paul Warne’s side having won four and drawn two of its previous six outings.
Most Popular
-
1
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
2
Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday to keep close eye on progress of ‘very skilful’ transfer option on loan in League Two
-
5
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and Paolo Di Canio - opposite to Neil Warnock
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-newcastle-defender-reveals-why-he-chose-bramall-lane-3780495
Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark are also receiving treatment for fitness issues, Heckingbottom was already running short of defender’s before Lowe pulled up at the MKM Stadium.
“No one, other than Max, is more disappointed than me,” the United manager lamented afterwards. “He’ll work hard and he’ll be back. He was playing so well, and that’s what makes it tougher for us.”
It was revealing that Heckingbottom’s response, when it became apparent that Lowe could not continue, was to introduce Basham and move Ahmedhodzic across to the left of United’s three man rearguard - a switch which allowed Rhys Norrington-Davies to fill the void created by the 25-year-old’s departure. The ploy worked well, with Ahmedhodzic still able to make regular forays deep into opposition territory while Basham probed the other flank.
Clark, one of a flurry of loan signings United made before the recent transfer deadline, is working “back on the grass” according to Heckingbottom, which suggests he is not far away from making a return to action after missing six matches. The Republic of Ireland international, borrowed from Newcastle, deputised for Ahmedhodzic when United began their campaign with a visit to Watford. But on the evidence of his performance at Vicarage Road, Clark is uncomfortable when deployed on the right. And after spending nearly a month on the treatment table, Heckingbottom would prefer to ease him back into action.
“Ciaran is doing work now,” Heckingbottom said recently. “He’s getting there, that’s for sure, making good progress.”
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/latest-blades-news/james-shields-sheffield-united-column-why-chris-basham-emblem-history-making-group-39041
Like Lowe, Norrington-Davies is naturally left-footed and has spent much of his senior career with United operating at wing-back. Stevens, Robinson and Ben Osborn, who also sat out the trip to East Yorkshire, are also stronger on their left, which leaves Heckingbottom in a quandary.
However, speaking before the meeting with City, he insisted United have the strength in depth to cope. A formational change could also be considered.
“It’s never a one to eleven game, it’s a squad game,” Heckingbottom reminded. “You get through things, you have to, there’s no point in moaning. We have people who can adapt and play different roles, which is a good attribute to possess for them and for us.”