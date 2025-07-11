Sheffield United have two new faces in their squad for a pre-season training camp in Spain - and new head coach Ruben Selles will hope to see further new arrivals before the end of the summer transfer window.

New signing Tyler Bindon is training alongside his new team-mates after joining on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest last week and he was joined by former Botev Plovdiv winger Ehije Ukaki and January additions Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu.

New head coach Selles is overseeing the latest phase in his side’s preparations for the new Championship season and he will hope further new faces will arrive before the end of the month. The Blades have been linked with a move for Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky but may also have to fend off reported interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for Gustavo Hamer.

But how would Selles’ strongest starting XI look as it stands?

