Sheff Utd strongest XI as it stands amid Kosznovszky and Hamer transfer talk

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 11th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST

How does Sheffield United's strongest starting eleven look with the new Championship season now just a month away?

Sheffield United have two new faces in their squad for a pre-season training camp in Spain - and new head coach Ruben Selles will hope to see further new arrivals before the end of the summer transfer window.

New signing Tyler Bindon is training alongside his new team-mates after joining on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest last week and he was joined by former Botev Plovdiv winger Ehije Ukaki and January additions Jefferson Cáceres and Christian Nwachukwu.

New head coach Selles is overseeing the latest phase in his side’s preparations for the new Championship season and he will hope further new faces will arrive before the end of the month. The Blades have been linked with a move for Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky but may also have to fend off reported interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for Gustavo Hamer.

But how would Selles’ strongest starting XI look as it stands?

The former Plymouth Argyle man impressed between the sticks last season.

1. Michael Cooper

The former Plymouth Argyle man impressed between the sticks last season. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

The Blades academy product will to nail down a regular starting place during the new season.

2. Femi Seriki

The Blades academy product will to nail down a regular starting place during the new season. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year.

3. SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 21: Harrison Burrows of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City AFC and Sheffield United FC at Swansea.com Stadium on January 21, 2025 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Now a mainstay of the Blades defence.

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Now a mainstay of the Blades defence. | Getty Images

