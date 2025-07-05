Sheffield United consider international transfer move after exit leaves obvious hole in squad

Sheffield United are considering a move for a Hungarian U21 international, The Star has been told, as they continue to reprofile the squad that Ruben Selles inherited from Chris Wilder earlier this month. The Spaniard made his first signing as Blades boss this week, reuniting with Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Bindon after the pair worked together at Reading last season.

Confirmation of that move was followed by an exit, with Brazilian Vini Souza sealing a move to German side Wolfsburg. That leaves an obvious gap in Selles’ squad, with Oliver Arblaster also on the comeback trail from a serious knee issue last season.

Sheffield United have obvious transfer need after Vini Souza departure

Sources have told The Star that United have looked at a move for Hungarian midfielder Márk Kosznovszky, who is also said to be of interest to their Championship rivals Portsmouth and Swansea City.

The 23-year-old currently plies his trade in his homeland, for MTK Budapest, with his current employers understood to have placed a seven-figure valuation on the midfielder’s head.

Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers have previously been linked with Kosznovszky, who was named in the Hungarian team of the year in 2024 and is said to be keen on the idea of testing himself in England.