In-demand Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer is attracting new interest from abroad as Dutch giants PSV are linked with a move.

Sheffield United are faced with a number of clubs showing interest in last season’s Championship Player of the Year, as the Eredivisie champions have added Hamer to their list of options, according to reports from well-known Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink.

The midfielder who scored 10 and provided eight assists has already been under much trasnfer speculation this summer, with Leeds United being reported as a potential suitor.

The news from the Netherlands suggests they believe the former Dutch youth international could be available for around €8-12m, but this has not been confirmed.

The Brazil-born Dutch youth player spent his youth career in the Netherlands for PSV’s rivals Feyenoord, making his Eredivisie debut against another Dutch giant, Ajax.

Hamer also has more experience in the Dutch league, playing for Dordrecht on loan from Feyenoord before making the move to PEC Zwolle, where he played prior to his transfer to England with Coventry City in 2020.

What has Selles said about the prospect of Hamer leaving?

Ruben Selles spoke openly about how it is a good thing for Sheffield United that they have the calibre of player that is attracting such strong interest from elsewhere.

“I think it's a really good sign that you have players with already some interest, because that means you have really good players for the level, and that's what we want,” the Spaniard said. “We want to have really good players and to achieve the very best in the season.

“And for that, you need to fight sometimes, and that's what we're going to do.”

Speaking specifically on Hamer, Selles said: “He’s a Sheffield United player and I want him to be a Sheffield United player when the market closes. Obviously, I cannot control what happens in the future because the market is so fluid and dynamic.

“But my intention is to keep him as one of our key players. He has been key for us and for the team, and if we can keep him, that will mean we are in a really powerful place to achieve our target.”

