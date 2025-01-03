Sheff Utd promotion rivals make admission over £15m man amid Leeds United links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as Sheffield United battle for promotion into the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race for promotion has reached a pivotal point as the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley all battle for a place in next season’s Premier League.

The trio currently occupy the top three in the Championship after they experienced mixed fortunes over the festive period and remain amongst the favourites to secure one of the three promotion places when the season comes to a close in May. For the Blades, the immediate aim is to bounce back from a disappointing fortnight after Chris Wilder’s collected just one point from festive clashes with promotion rivals Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is the added complication of the January transfer window opening for business as each of the promotion contenders consider what business they can conduct to boost their bid for promotion. Curiously, one Burnley player has reportedly attracted interest from current leaders Leeds, despite Whites boss Daniel Farke stressing he is not expecting a hectic period of transfer activity over the coming weeks.

Belgian winger Mike Tresor joined the Clarets on a permanent basis during the summer after making 19 appearances during a loan spell at Turf Moor last season. However, the former Genk man is yet to make an appearance so far this season after suffering a series of injuries and there have been some suggestions Leeds could make a move for his services. Burnley manager Scott Parker has now given an update on the winger’s future and stopped short of confirming Tresor will remain as part of his squad when the transfer window comes to a close early next month.

Speaking ahead of their derby clash with Blackburn Rovers, the Clarets boss told the Burnley Express: “I’m honestly not really sure. What I do know is that the club have put huge investment into Mikey and he’s obviously got quality. We need to get Mikey to a level where he’s fit and try and get him available for games to play for us and help us this year. That’s the main aim, that’s certainly what I’m doing and what we’re all doing. Hopefully we can get there and hopefully we can get over these little niggles he seems to be picking up and get him back up to speed to help us this year by scoring some goals and get us out of this division.”