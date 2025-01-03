Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The continued absence of two Sheffield Wednesday players not seen for a combined 169 days has been explained by Owls boss Danny Röhl.

Olaf Kobacki and Michael Ihiekwe were expected to make returns from absences in the last weeks but were not named in the matchday squad for Wednesday evening’s thrilling win over Derby County at Hillsborough.

Summer arrival Kobacki has been in rehabilitation for a long-term injury that has seen him sit out since October. Röhl set a target return of before Christmas for the Pole, though he made clear he would have to undertake a period of fitness-building after such a long time out. He was named on the bench for the Boxing Day trip to Middlesbrough in emergency circumstances after Anthony Musaba was ruled out the night before through illness.

Ihiekwe has been in and out of the dugout having last made a league appearance as far back as September and was recently hit with illness. Wednesday’s recent struggles in defence have sparked debate over whether a player of his profile could prove useful.

Asked why neither featured on the bench for the Rams clash, Röhl maintained there had been no setback as such in either of their recoveries and that they would need to undertake a more rigorous training schedule before they are considered ready to step back into the intensity of Championship football. With the Owls having battled through a whirlwind Christmas fixture schedule in recent weeks, activity at Middlewood Road has been designed around recovery rather than load-building, which has not fallen in the absent pair’s favour.

“Olaf and Icky have not played so many minutes in the last few months,” Röhl told The Star. “It was a decision today about that. Especially for Michael, to have him on the bench knowing he can only play 20 or 25 minutes, it would be too much of a risk. It is an issue where we are now where we cannot train 11 v 11, you do not have the time to build their minutes.

“It is important now that both players make the next step in the training sessions, maybe two lots of 20 minutes in an 11 v 11 to get some load. Hopefully we can give them a good position to come back. At the moment you need players who can give 90 minutes.”