Chris Wilder makes Sheffield United transfer pledge as promotion rivals sign player previously of interest to Blades

One of Sheffield United’s automatic promotion rivals have further strengthened their squad this week - with the signing of a player the Blades were keeping an eye on in this current transfer window. Burnley, who are level on points with the Blades and second in the table on goal difference, have re-signed veteran striker Ashley Barnes.

While not a front-line target for United Barnes’ experience marked him as a potentially useful addition for the Blades ahead of a vital second part of the season but he has now returned to Turf Moor after leaving Norwich City by mutual consent. Barnes played 293 times for Burnley between 2014 and 2023, winning promotion three times during his time in Lancashire.

Barnes, who could make his ‘debut’ in the derby clash against Blackburn this weekend, said: “It feels fantastic to be back home! Burnley has been a massive part of my life for over a decade, and I can’t wait to pull on the Claret shirt again. I know how much this [Blackburn] match means to the fans, it means just as much to me. They can rest assured I’ll be giving everything for this club every single time I’m wearing the Burnley badge.”

The Clarets have made a busy start to the transfer window having already signed Peru international Oliver Sonne on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg. The Blades are yet to add to their stretched group but are prioritising quality over quantity in the window, with new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy on the same page as boss Chris Wilder.

“Every player we bring in, we want to improve the group,” said Wilder ahead of this weekend’s trip to Watford, when asked about the possibility of a “statement signing” in this transfer window. “You can get caught up in all that, we just want to sign good players who will improve us, position-speicfic. The chemistry and the personality of the group is spot on.

"It's not about not upsetting them, because I want competition for places. Players have got to be able to handle that but from a chemistry and a numbers point of view we don't need to bring too many in. It’s quality over quantity and that's what the new owners are looking at. I think if we do get the players we want, everybody will be delighted with the quality and the ages.”