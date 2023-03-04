Sheffield United fans have been reacting to their side’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United suffered a setback in their bid to secure automatic promotion on Saturday with a defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The Blades made the trip to Ewood Park knowing they could extend their seven-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough, with the rest of the division playing later on Saturday. Instead, they were narrowly defeated thanks to a Harry Pickering winner after just five minutes.

The defeat means Blackburn move into third place for now, and they have narrowed the gap to United to just six points, albeit that have played a game more at this point. Meanwhile, Boro can narrow the gap to four points should they beat Reading on Saturday, though, again, they will have played a game more than the Blades.

The Blades remain firmly in control of their own destiny, but a defeat to a promotion rival is always going to be tough to swallow, and fans have been reacting to the defeat on social media.

Here is what a selection of supporters had to say onTwitter.

KerrieRoebuck - “That’s two 6 pointers lost now. We’ve let Blackburn into the Autos chase. Can’t keep having these poor 2nd halfs. Need to start Baldock and Ozzy next match. Bogle doesn’t know how to close down attackers. It’s vital that we get the 3 points v a decent home side in Reading.”

GSimmonsB - “Poor goal to concede and poor second half but keep the faith Blades - 6 points clear of 3rd, who have played a game more. It is in our hands. #COYRAWW”

Tonyjhnst1889 - “Absolute shocking in middle of park today.”

JonathanBa11 - “That was hard to watch. We’re getting found out..”

Bedders_97 - “Didn’t take out chances first half and second best second half, should’ve had 3 goals in the first though. Shame.”

JoeHodkinson31 - “Everything positive we did last 2 games was thrown out the window today.”