Sheffield United must look to avoid a case of “after the Lord Mayor’s show” tomorrow afternoon when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.
United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will also face Rovers, by beating Tottenham in midweek but must now park that euphoria and turn their full attentions back to league matters.
United travel over the Pennines seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough but have a number of availability concerns after illness struck the camp recently.
After such a quick turnaround, we tasked our man to pick the side he would send out to face Rovers – would you agree?
1. "Hecky and Stuart McCall..."
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (right) and his assistant Stuart McCall take their side to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow
2. Wes Foderingham
Hardly had to over-exert himself against Spurs in midweek and would be worthy of his place even if No.2 Adam Davies was not struggling with a slight muscle issue
3. George Baldock
With Jayden Bogle missing against Spurs through illness, I’d be happy to stick with Baldock as he continues his return from injury – although hopefully Bogle recovers to be on the bench to swap the pair after an hour or so and avoid a recurrence of the injury
4. Chris Basham
With Anel Ahmedhodžić starting a tw0-match ban, it’s a no-brainer to bring back Basham – especially after his superb display against Spurs in midweek
