After Sheffield United confirmed the Championship remains the club’s priority this season, despite its giant-killing exploits in the FA Cup, tomorrow’s opponents Blackburn Rovers have also stated that reaching the Premier League is also their top target ahead of this month’s quarter-final between the two sides.

Having watched his players stun Tottenham Hotspur during Wednesday night’s fifth round tie at Bramall Lane, United manager Paul Heckingbottom is now preparing for a crucial encounter at Ewood Park which pits second versus fourth in the table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side advanced to the last eight of the competition earlier this week by beating Leicester City, before learning they will visit Bramall Lane for the right to appear at Wembley. But like United, who are seven points clear of third place, Rovers are also focusing their attention on climbing out of the second tier. It makes the first of this month’s two meetings between the teams a potentially pivotal encounter in both of their seasons, with Tomasson’s men two points behind Middlesbrough in the rankings.

Sheffield United play Blackburn Rovers next: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“It would mean the world (getting to Wembley), not only for us but also the supporters,” Rovers midfielder Tyler Morton said. “You could see how much that (the win over City) meant to them so getting to Wembley would be brilliant, you can’t take that away from us if we do.

“But we’ve still got a long way to go, massive games in the Championship to come and that’s our main aim, what we’re focused on and that’s what we’ll have in consideration.”

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Morton added: “The manager has brought so much confidence into the team, particularly pressing wise.”

Blackburn Rovers fans arrive at Ewood Park, where Sheffield United visit next: Alex Livesey/Getty Images