Having watched his players stun Tottenham Hotspur during Wednesday night’s fifth round tie at Bramall Lane, United manager Paul Heckingbottom is now preparing for a crucial encounter at Ewood Park which pits second versus fourth in the table.
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side advanced to the last eight of the competition earlier this week by beating Leicester City, before learning they will visit Bramall Lane for the right to appear at Wembley. But like United, who are seven points clear of third place, Rovers are also focusing their attention on climbing out of the second tier. It makes the first of this month’s two meetings between the teams a potentially pivotal encounter in both of their seasons, with Tomasson’s men two points behind Middlesbrough in the rankings.
“It would mean the world (getting to Wembley), not only for us but also the supporters,” Rovers midfielder Tyler Morton said. “You could see how much that (the win over City) meant to them so getting to Wembley would be brilliant, you can’t take that away from us if we do.
“But we’ve still got a long way to go, massive games in the Championship to come and that’s our main aim, what we’re focused on and that’s what we’ll have in consideration.”
Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Morton added: “The manager has brought so much confidence into the team, particularly pressing wise.”
Rovers spent two days at St George’s Park before facing City, in order to limit their travel time around that fixture and a trip to QPR. They enter the match with United having won their last four outings in all competitions, after also recording successes over Swansea City and Blackpool. Rovers last defeat came in mid-January, when they were beaten by Rotherham. United warmed-up for their clash with Spurs with a win over Watford; a result which ended a run of two straight losses.