Sheffield-born Harry Maguire is one of the most talked-about names in the world of football as a Manchester United and England star - and notably the world’s most expensive defender.

At just age 29, Harry Maguire is estimated to earn around £180,000 a week, and has achieved global fame for his role in both Manchester United and the England squad. The central defender is known for his physical presence, and leadership qualities - but how did he become one of the most recognised players in the world of football?

Maguire was born in Sheffield on March 5, 1993, to parents who were both football enthusiasts. He grew up in the nearby village of Mosborough where he played football from a young age.

While a student at Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill, his talent was spotted by local scouts, and he was eventually picked up by Sheffield United's academy where he remained while studying at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Chesterfield. Maguire began his professional career with Sheffield United in 2011, at the age of 18.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United has had a lot to celebrate through his career - including winning the Carabao Cup trophy on February 26, 2023. Photo: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Maguire quickly established himself as a key player for Sheffield United, playing over 100 games for the club. His commanding presence at the back and ability to score strategic goals caught the attention of scouts from other clubs, and in 2014, he signed for Hull City in the Premier League.

His time at Hull City was relatively short-lived, but it was a crucial period in his career. He played a pivotal role in helping Hull City reach the FA Cup final in 2014, where they were beaten 3-2 by Arsenal. His performances attracted the attention of Leicester City, who signed him for a fee of £12 million in 2017.

Speaking to The Star at the time, Harry said: “It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I’m here so I can’t wait to get the season started and kick on.”

It was at Leicester City where Maguire truly made his mark. He played a crucial role in the team's remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign in the 2015-16 season. His performances earned him the club's Player of the Season award for the 2017-18 season. Maguire's performances also caught the attention of the England national team manager, Gareth Southgate, who called him up to the national squad in 2017.

Young Player of the Year went to Harry Maguire of Sheffield United in 2012. Presented by Tony Currie and Dan Morley.

Maguire was a key member of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. His performances in the tournament earned him widespread praise, and he was named in the Team of the Tournament. His leadership qualities were also recognised when he was made England's vice-captain in 2019.

Maguire's performances for Leicester City and England caught the attention of Manchester United, who signed him for a fee of £80 million in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender in history – and still stands today.

At the time he said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.”

Maguire soon established himself as a key player for Manchester United, and he was named the captain of the Red Devils in January 2020. The United captain helped to lead the Three Lions into the finals of the Euro 2020, which ultimately saw England lose 1-0 against Italy.

Maguire has had a colourful career in football at age 29. Pictured is Stocksbridge Park Steels v Sheffield Utd U18s. Steels Brian Cusworth stretches out with Blades Harry Maguire.

He has made a total of 165 appearances with the Old Trafford club which has more recently made a resurgence placing Manchester United in the Premier League title race and the FA Cup quarter-finals.

