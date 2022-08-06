Selfless Iliman Ndiaye deflects praise elsewhere as Sheffield United beat Millwall

The Senegal international put the Blades ahead with a composed early finish after a long ball forward from Wes Foderingham caught out the Millwall defence, with strike partner Rhian Brewster making a nuisance of himself in the process.

Sander Berge added a second in the first half and United could have been three ahead at the break, but Ollie Norwood saw his penalty well saved by Bartosz Białkowski in the Millwall goal.

Ndiaye’s performance followed an impressive season debut at Watford on Monday and the forward, who made his debut for Senegal over the summer, said: “We did that type of finishing drill yesterday with Jack Lester, so big praise to him for drilling that into us.

“I’m happy to be back on the scoresheet and hopefully the first of many. I was so happy to get the ball and score the goal.”

Ndiaye is picking up this season where he left off in the last campaign, stepping up in the absence of skipper Billy Sharp to help United get into the play-offs and then to within a penalty shootout of reaching Wembley.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring against Millwall (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“Last season I had a decent season, especially at the end of the season,” he admitted.

“I scored a few goals and I’m trying to go again this season.”