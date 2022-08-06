Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted after goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge secured a 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

@SteveBatty11: Solid performance that from United, great first half and put them to bed. 2nd half took the foot off the gas but never looked like conceding today, the back 3 were brilliant

@Volcanic_Ash24: Great 1st half, not so good second half but we did the job and got a deserved result. Anel was outstanding and Berge was everywhere. Loved him beating Cooper in the air before breaking out with fleck to cause the mistake and then round the GK to finish the 2nd goal.

@Stentysheffield: 3 points and a clean sheet, well done Blades. Sander MOTM for me

@tyronej1984: What a debut by Ahmedhodzic. Not often a central defender has you up out of your seat every time he gets on the ball. Fully deserved his MOTM award.

@rmatts93: YES BLADES!!! A comfortable 3 points a clean sheet Anel Ahmedhodzic is gonna be a right player already looks a steal at 3 million

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United acknowledges the crowd on his debut against Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@craigsablade30: If we can get consistency out of Sander and keep him after window then will be fine. I like to see him grab a game of scruff of neck and drive the whole team forward. He just glides past people with ease #sufc