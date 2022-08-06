Returning home after Monday’s 1-0 reverse at Watford, United could have been 3-0 ahead at the break but Ollie Norwood saw his penalty well saved on the stroke of half-time.
Anel Ahmedhodzic made his debut for the Blades after his summer move from Malmo, while subs Daniel Jebbison and Ben Osborn also had chances to extend United’s lead after coming off the bench.
Here’s how we rated United’s players against the Lions …
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Virtually untroubled in terms of saves and all he had to do in terms of claiming was mostly tidy, apart from one moment when he came to claim and couldn't do so cleanly. Picked up an assist for Ndiaye’s opener too
2. George Baldock 6
Did well to find Ahmedhodžić in behind but the new boy's shot was saved - good signs of a partnership developing between the two down the right already. Always available and looking to threaten down the right and defensively solid too
3. Anel Ahmedhodžić 8.5
Making his United debut after returning from suspension, the new boy wasted no time getting forward from defence and set up an early opening but Ndiaye's effort was blocked behind. Had a chance himself after getting in behind but his shot was saved and he didn't waste an opportunity to get forward. A superb debut from the new man
4. John Egan 7
Good defending saw him get his head to a well-struck shot which was goalwards and would have tested Wes Foderingham in the home goal
