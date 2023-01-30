Sander Berge appears to be nearing the Sheffield United exit door after Napoli joined a trio of Premier League clubs in looking to tie up a deal for the midfielder before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Blades’ former record signing was left out of United’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham on Sunday, at the Bramall Lane board’s request, as they negotiate with clubs over a potential sale. United, whose perilous financial state led to them being placed under a transfer embargo earlier this month, are hoping to start an auction for one of their star men, despite being odds-on for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

How did this come about?

United’s finances have been precarious for some time. The clues have been there; the undersoil heating beneath their new training pitch, which was delayed in itself, was not switched on for some time after it should be and the replacement for Reda Khadra, which boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted was a prerequisite before the German’s loan was terminated, has not arrived.

Things came to a head with official confirmation that United have been placed under a transfer embargo for failing to pay a due instalment for a previous transfer, or transfers. Although the exact club, or deal, has not been disclosed by the EFL, they have prevented United making any further signings until the cash is paid.

Why sell Berge now? Why not wait until the summer?

It’s a fair question but it goes back to the embargo. United have to settle the debt within a certain time-frame, or further sanctions include further transfer bans in upcoming transfer windows. Entertaining bids for Berge suggests strongly that owner Prince Abdullah is either unable or unwilling to fund the outstanding payment himself, while there is the added distraction of a takeover brimming in the background.

Sander Berge was left out of the Sheffield United side that faced Wrexham amid interest from Fulham for the midfielder ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline day. Picture: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

What Berge’s potential departure means for the takeover remains to be seen, with United’s current ownership looking to move on one of the club’s most saleable assets before a change of power at Bramall Lane.

Where may Berge end up?

Fulham appeared to be leading the race for the Norwegian over the weekend after making contact with their Bramall Lane counterparts but, according to reports, are nearing the signing of another midfielder, which may have an impact on their pursuit of Berge.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom does not want Sander Berge to go: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Star understands Napoli have joined the list of Berge’s admirers, which also includes Newcastle United and Brighton. Newcastle have agreed to let Jonjo Shelvey join Nottingham Forest and so are looking for another midfielder.

What’s Sander Berge’s stance on the transfer talk?

The player himself, according to boss Heckingbottom, is happy at Bramall Lane and with a Premier League return on the horizon, had shown no desire to agitate for a move or down tools for the second half of the season.

Sander Berge could leave Sheffield United this week: Darren Staples / Sportimage

The player’s professionalism and commitment has never been in question, despite constant rumours and speculation about his future ever since United were relegated from the Premier League back in 2021, and the potential move – or being left out at Wrexham - is not at his request.

Who could come in as his replacement?

Ismael Kone, the man who had been lined up as Berge’s replacement if he was sold in the last transfer window, has subsequently joined United’s Championship rivals Watford and so the boat has been missed on that one. But United have retained a list of targets in the eventuality Berge did depart at any point, with Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien understood to be a name of interest.

The former Huddersfield Town midfielder has been pushed further down the pecking order by the impending arrival of Shelvey from Newcastle and had been on the verge of a move to West Bromwich Albion, which United may now look to hijack if they lose Berge.

That all depends, of course, on coming out of the transfer embargo. The initial fee received for Berge must be enough to cover the outstanding payment, with the embargo lifted as soon as it is paid. Boss Heckingbottom said he has targets ready to go if those wheels all begin to spin, and hasn’t given up hope of securing a Khadra replacement to help his side over the line in the promotion race between now and May.

What has been said about Berge’s future?

"He's not here [at Wrexham] because we've been asked not to use him,” Heckingbottom said, “because our club's speaking to other clubs regarding him.

"It doesn't mean Sander's going anywhere, Sander's happy here, but the situation we find ourselves in, mid-takeover with a transfer embargo, no clarity which way it's going and financial issue, one way to potentially resolve some issues is selling a player. Everyone knows my thoughts on it.

"We've had lots of things we've had to deal with and this is just something we've got to deal with.

"If the worst happened and we lost Sander, we've given the club a couple of players for the two we'd have lost and we'd be out of embargo and we should go and get them.

"He'd be a big loss. We worked hard to get this squad together in terms of the balance and how competitive we've made it and that's shown. The simple thing for me is to keep it together. We find ourselves in difficult times financially and some tough decisions have to be made.