Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Wrexham as Norwood shines but Jebbison sees red

2 . Adam Davies 5

May have had his heart in his mouth when Mullin went down under his challenge after racing through but the ref waved away the penalty appeals. Spilled one of Tozer's long throws soon after but the follow-up was blazed over the bar. On first glance may have done better with a shot in the lead up to Wrexham's equaliser RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Photo: Peter Byrne