Blades fans have their say on Sander Berge as midfielder moves a step closer to leaving the club

Sander Berge moved a step closer to the Sheffield United exit door over the weekend after being left out of the FA Cup tie at Wrexham - at the board’s request.

United’s hierarchy are negotiating the sale of Berge with a number of clubs as they look to alleviate the financial issues that saw them placed under a transfer embargo earlier this month, and the Norwegian may have played his last game for the Blades ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the news on social media ...

Bladesshirts Poor decision. Doesn’t mean we are going to keep Ndiaye either.

Dan Slater If it’s him or Illiman I’d sooner lose Sander, as good as he is Illiman wins us more points

David Taylor Think it’s time the board started answering q’s about how much we owe and who is going to pay. Unfair on Hecky to be left in the lurch & frustrating that we might have to sell one of our finest assets to plug a gap. We (most of us) can handle the truth

Lanners I’m not usually a panic stations Blade when things happen but I really dont like selling players in January. Especially when you’re pushing for promotion and especially when they’re a quality player. Seen it before and it usually doesn’t end well

Adam How many games has Sander shown his £22m worth? For us to get £20m now so we can come out this embargo and be active in the summer is a no brainier for me.

Aswad Qadeer Keep him. Sort out the outstanding payment. Get promoted.

Michael Mason What if the player wants to stay? It is like a cattle auction. Good for the club if there is an auction but the transfer system is a farce. I just wish, before I die, (I’m 73) that the Blades are not scraping around for money and having to sell players we’d rather keep!

Stevie He’s under contract. If he really doesn’t want to go he doesn’t have to.

