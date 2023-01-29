News you can trust since 1887
‘Exciting’ - What Ryan Reynolds made of Wrexham’s Sheffield United FA Cup draw

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described Wrexham’s pulsating FA Cup draw with Sheffield United as “one of the most exciting things I’ve ever seen”.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

An end-to-end game between promotion chasers from the National League and Championship ended 3-3, with John Egan’s 95th-minute equaliser forcing a replay at Bramall Lane next month.

Reynolds was at the Racecourse Ground for the game, and witnessed a racuous atmosphere as Phil Parkinson’s men twice led against the Premier League hopefuls on another memorable cup event at the ground.

“When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible,” Reynolds tweeted after the game, referencing his co-owner Rob McEhlenney who helped him take over Wrexham in 2021.

“But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen.

“Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson revealed Reynolds visited the home dressing room after the game to speak to the players. The date for the replay will be confirmed shortly.

