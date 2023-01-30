News you can trust since 1887
Sander Berge: Fulham transfer decision could complicate move for Sheffield United man

Fulham’s hopes of signing Sander Berge from Sheffield United could be complicated by the arrival of fellow midfielder Saša Lukić, if and when his move from Torino is completed.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

The Cottagers emerged as the frontrunners to land Berge after the Blades’ perilous financial state saw them agree to do business over one of their star men. A £22m signing from Genk on this day in 2020, a fee of £20m plus add-ons has been mooted, with Newcastle United and Brighton also credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

But according to reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are close to agreeing a deal with Torino for Lukić, with the player soon expected to fly to London to put the finishing touches to the deal.

It remains to be seen how the Lukić deal affects Fulham’s move for Berge but they are not the only club in play, with United hoping to drive an auction for the Norwegian’s services before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Blades are second in the Championship table and 12 points ahead of third in the race for the Premier League, but things are less serene off the pitch and the club recently were placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL for non-payment of an outstanding transfer sum.

Newcastle entered the conversation after agreeing to sell Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest - which may free up Lewis O’Brien to move to United as a potential Berge replacement if he is prised away before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

